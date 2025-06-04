Moira store set for major redevelopment at former PSNI site despite concerns over loss of car parking spaces

A former Co Down PSNI site is to be part of a major shopping redevelopment despite concerns it could “aggravate decades of traffic problems”.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) planning committee approved the Moira application for an upgrade of Poole’s SupeValu and two hot food units.

However, the chamber heard fears expressed over a 50% increase to peak traffic, as well as the new design resulting in a 30% loss of parking spaces at the site.

Councillor Uel Mackin said: “Looking at this report there looks to be a 50% increase in traffic coming through the main road of the village.

Planning approval granted for expansion of Poole's Supervalu in Moira, as well as two additional units. Pic credit: Google

“Would this not impact on the flow of traffic through a village that is already congested. And now there will also be fewer carparking spaces made available at the SuperValu from 127 down to 89.

“At 30% that is quite a move away. Why have we (council) or the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) accepted this as acceptable?

“We all know for decades that traffic has been a problem in Moira, this could now be aggravated.”

The site located on Main Street, Moira contains an existing Supervalu store, a vacant retail unit and the former PSNI site currently used as a car park associated with the retail units.

Councillor Pat Catney voted against the planning application due to concerns about traffic issues in Moira. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia

The chamber was told that an overall increase or “cumulative” traffic assessment in Moira had not been carried out as the additional traffic was viewed in the report as “modest with a small impact”.

Councillor Pat Catney added: “There is a serious problem with traffic on Main Street in Moira. There are traffic jams as far back as Magheralin (two miles away). I cannot support this.”

A council officer responded: “This has been a challenge for planning officers. We are aware and accept that there is a significant problem with peak traffic flows in Moira.

"I don’t see any challenges with parking in this type of development.

“There will now be a use of an entrance and exit in a more rational layout than before and parking will be done with a better arrangement. There is also on-street parking available.”

Planning chairperson, Alderman Martin Gregg alluded to his traffic concerns having been put at ease by the officer. A majority vote of seven in favour and one against (Cllr Catney) approved the application.