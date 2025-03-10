Lisburn man ‘forgot’ to pay for steak and chocolate from Eurospar, court hears

A 64-year-old man has been fined for stealing steaks and chocolate from the Eurospar on Mercer Street in Lisburn.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trevor Robert John Sinclair, 64, whose address was given as Eglantine Court in Lisburn, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, March 6, charged with two counts of theft.

The court heard that police had received a report from staff at Eurospar Lisburn that the defendant had entered the store on two occasions and failed to pay for items before leaving the shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On September 30, 2024, it was reported that the defendant lifted two steaks and a box of eggs. He paid for the eggs at the self service checkout but failed to pay for the steaks, which were priced at £9.58.

Man fined for stealing steaks and chocolate from Eurospar in Lisburn. Pic credit: Google

In a separate incident on October 19, 2024 the defendant again purchased a number of items but failed to pay for chocolate, valued at £4.35.

The defendant had been driving the same vehicle on both occasions and police were able to track him via the vehicle registration.

Defence told the court: “He’s a man of a certain age with ADHD which he says makes him forgetful on occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was quite taken aback about this when approached by the police and he made full restitution to the store. He is apologetic and embarrassed.”

Deputy District Judge Alan White imposed a fine of £50 on each of the two charges, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.

He told the defendant: “You are not a man with any record of dishonesty. I am confident you won’t be back in court again. Pay the fines and put this behind you.”