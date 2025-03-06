Councillors raise concerns of developers destroying protected green lands in Castlereagh without permission

Council enforcement officers are to investigate reports of wildlife habitat being destroyed on ‘protected lands’.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) has confirmed it will look into the claims after environmental fears were raised.

Castlereagh East councillors expressed concerns that natural habitat was being harmed in the Dundonald area.

Councillor John Laverty said: “I have been notified by a number of residents about a portion of land that is deemed protected between Millmount Lane, Dundonald and Old Mill Grove.

Concerns have been raised at a meeting of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council about the impact unauthorised work could have on local wildlife. Pic credit: Jessica Black.

“It is a significant piece of land and has been proposed recently for development.

“Because it has protected status. There has been ongoing work to clear the hedgerows and trees and we are trying to find out who authorised for that work to be carried out and who actually owns that land. And who gave permission for work to commence.

“I am asking the director if it is possible to report back to the elected members to provide the information and to also give clarification that an enforcement officer will be sent out to look at this and to enquire why the work has commenced without any consultation with residents in the area.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service understands that there is no live planning application for the lands. Alderman Martin Gregg added that it seems that an applicant who is seeking planning permission has been carrying out some preparatory works.

Mr Gregg continued: “So, that work as we know is done at risk if it is done without any permission.

“There are some special habitats in that area that are being destroyed. Trees are taken down, bushes and wildlife are being disturbed.

“So, should anything come of this, then it really is going to be the onus on the person who is doing this to put it back to the way it was before.”

Regeneration Director Donal Rogan responded: “I can confirm that we did receive a report of works on the land that Councillor Laverty has raised with us.

“I have given assurances that officers will be out at the site.

“We have done assessments on the files and we will inform those concerned on what is and is not permitted on the site and will be addressing that.”