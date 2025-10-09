Lisburn man given suspended sentence as he’s warned to stop using drugs

A judge has handed a Lisburn man a suspended prison sentence and warned him to ‘get some sort of help to stop using cannabis’.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arturas Vaicys, 25, whose address was given as Huguenot Drive, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis.

The court heard that on Tuesday June 10, 2025 police attended the home address of the defendant following a report of a smell of cannabis coming from the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officers stated there was a strong smell of cannabis when they spoke with the defendant.

Suspended prison sentence for Lisburn man charged with possession of drugs. Pic credit: Google

He was subsequently arrested and a search of the property found 72g of cannabis in the living room. The defendant stated that the drugs were for his own personal use.

Defence told the court the defendant had ADHD and used the drugs to help him sleep.

“He has indicated that he has really tried to get his life together,” Defence stated. "He has contacted his GP for medication and is trying to address this matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has found a proactive outlet in boxing, which he attends twice a week and enters competitions.”

During sentencing, District Judge Rosie Watters commented: “He needs some sort of help to stop using cannabis. You can’t just self medicate. Cannabis is not harmless at all."

Ms Watters sentenced the defendant to two months in prison, which she suspended for two years.

She warned the defendant: “If you come back in front of me with the same sort of charge you will go to prison.”