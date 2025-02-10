Lisburn man in court after CCTV picked up two males seen exchanging what was believed to be drugs

A judge has deferred sentencing a Lisburn man charged with possession of drugs and has warned him not to get into any more trouble.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Hawthorne McCamley, 36, whose address was given as Killaney Avenue, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court charged with possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis, and possession of a Class C drug, namely diazepam.

The court heard that on Thursday June 27, 2024 at 7.45pm, police received a report from Citywatch, which monitors CCTV cameras throughout Lisburn city centre, that two males were seen exchanging something they believed to be drugs.

Police attended the scene and searched the defendant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

Officers found eight diazepam tablets and one gram of herbal cannabis.

A notebook interview was carried out and the defendant made full admission to possession of the drugs.

Defence told the court: “He has had the benefit of a stint in custody to reflect on his lifestyle.

"I would ask the court for a deferred sentence to show he can stay on the straight and narrow. Repeated visits to Maghaberry have taken a toll on him and he is motivated to change."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Rosie Watters deferred sentence for six months until August 7, 2025.

Ms Watters warned the defendant: “If there are any more offences during this time you will definitely go to prison.

"I want to know you have been referred to Community Addictions and that you have gone to your GP. You need to do something about this and if you don’t I will send you to prison.”