Lisburn man stopped and searched by PSNI was found to be in possession of pregabalin

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 23rd Mar 2025, 06:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Lisburn man has been fined after being found in possession of a blister pack of medication for which he did not have a prescription.

Gary George Christopher Nesbitt, 34, whose address was given as Woodbrook Avenue in Lisburn, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court on March 20, 2025 charged with possession of a Class C drug, namely pregabalin.

The court heard that on May 8, 2024 at 11.45pm, CityWatch, which operates CCTVs in Lisburn city centre, observed a group of people in Bow Street in Lisburn which they believed were involved in the use of drugs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police carried out a stop and search, discovering the defendant with a blister pack of 19 pregabalin tablets.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Googleplaceholder image
Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google
placeholder image
Read More
A £250,000 safety scheme is to get underway on the M1 at Moira

Defence told the court: “He has had various addictions over the years.There has been a bit of tailing off. It is a lot more positive going forward for this man.”

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy imposed a fine of £300, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice