Lisburn man stopped and searched by PSNI was found to be in possession of pregabalin
Gary George Christopher Nesbitt, 34, whose address was given as Woodbrook Avenue in Lisburn, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court on March 20, 2025 charged with possession of a Class C drug, namely pregabalin.
The court heard that on May 8, 2024 at 11.45pm, CityWatch, which operates CCTVs in Lisburn city centre, observed a group of people in Bow Street in Lisburn which they believed were involved in the use of drugs.
Police carried out a stop and search, discovering the defendant with a blister pack of 19 pregabalin tablets.
Defence told the court: “He has had various addictions over the years.There has been a bit of tailing off. It is a lot more positive going forward for this man.”
Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy imposed a fine of £300, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.