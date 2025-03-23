A Lisburn man has been fined after being found in possession of a blister pack of medication for which he did not have a prescription.

Gary George Christopher Nesbitt, 34, whose address was given as Woodbrook Avenue in Lisburn, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court on March 20, 2025 charged with possession of a Class C drug, namely pregabalin.

The court heard that on May 8, 2024 at 11.45pm, CityWatch, which operates CCTVs in Lisburn city centre, observed a group of people in Bow Street in Lisburn which they believed were involved in the use of drugs.

Police carried out a stop and search, discovering the defendant with a blister pack of 19 pregabalin tablets.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

Defence told the court: “He has had various addictions over the years.There has been a bit of tailing off. It is a lot more positive going forward for this man.”

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy imposed a fine of £300, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.