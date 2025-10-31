Lisburn man told by judge to sort his life out following a dispute with a neighbour

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 31st Oct 2025, 06:00 GMT
A Lisburn man who breached a court order preventing him from harassing his neighbour has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Paul Chambers, 46, whose address was given as Warren Gardens, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with breach of an injunction.

The court heard that on August 24, 2025, the injured party informed police that he was still being harassed by his neighbour, the defendant, despite an injunction being imposed in July 2025.

Defence told the court: “There were underlying civil proceedings."

Suspended prison sentence for Lisburn man who breached an injunction to stop him harassing his neighbour. Pic credit: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Pressplaceholder image
He continued: “He accepts there has been a breach of the order. There is a hostile neighbour dispute.

"He has been assessed as being at a low likelihood of reoffending.”

District Judge Rosie Watters told the defendant: “I think you do need to sort your life out a wee bit.”

She imposed a custodial sentence of three months, suspended for two years.

Ms Watters also issued a restraining order for two years.

