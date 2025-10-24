Lisburn man warned by judge he will go to prison if he appears in court again

A Lisburn man charged with driving offences has been warned by a judge he will go to prison if he is back before the court again.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Gerard McNulty, 36, whose address was given as Causeway End Road in Lisburn, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court charged with driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

The court heard that on July 9, 2022, police attended an address at Woodberry Lane in Dunmurry following the report of an alleged assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst there, they observed a vehicle being driven by the defendant.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Pacemaker

Checks showed the defendant was a disqualified driver and there was no valid insurance for the vehicle.

Defence told the court: “These offences date from 2022 and he hasn’t come to police attention since.

"He had permitted his brother, who had just been released from prison, to live in his flat over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However when he returned he discovered his brother had wrecked his flat. He took the decision to drive his brother back to his parents. He took a chance.”

During sentencing, District Judge Rosie Watters said: “He has a previous for driving whilst disqualified and he has a terrible motoring record.”

Ms Watters imposed a custodial sentence of five months on each of the charges, which she suspended for two years.

She also disqualified the defendant from driving for two years and imposed a fine of £500 as well as an offender’s levy of £15.

Ms Watters warned the defendant: “If you appear before me again you have a lot to lose and you will go to prison.”