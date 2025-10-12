A Lisburn man has been warned that he is one penalty point away from losing his driving licence following a collision on the M1 at Sprucefield.

Paul Eagleson, 32, of Jubilee Avenue in Lisburn, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court charged with driving without due care and attention, and having no driving licence.

The court heard that on Saturday, May 3, 2025 at 00.30, police were tasked to a single vehicle road traffic collision at the M1 at Sprucefield.

On arrival, the police observed a vehicle over the central reservation. It was said to be extensively damaged with debris over the road.

Lisburn courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

Police initially suspected alcohol had been taken by the defendant, however a roadside breath test showed he was below the legal limit.

Checks also showed that the defendant’s driving licence had expired .

A defence lawyer told the court: “He was unaware that his driving licence had expired. He accepts that was an oversight and should never have occurred.

"He applied for his licence as soon as the incident occurred.

"He is extremely remorseful and accepts he must take much greater care on the road.”

Deputy District Judge Gerard Trainor told the defendant the incident was “really quite shocking”.

Mr Trainor endorsed the defendant’s licence with five penalty points. He also imposed a fine of £300 on the charge of driving without due care and attention.

He imposed a fine of £50 on the charge of having no driving licence, as well as £15 offender’s levy.

Mr Trainor warned the defendant: “You are at a high risk of losing your licence. One more penalty point and you are off the road.”