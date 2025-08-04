A judge has deferred sentencing in the case of a Lisburn man who stole fuel and groceries from the Eurospar in Glenavy.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Coffey, 30, whose address was given as Ballynacoy Road, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with making off without paying for fuel, as well as three further counts of theft.

The court heard that on May 25, 2024 police received a report from staff at the Eurospar in Glenavy stating that the defendant had entered the store and left without paying for a number of items totalling £6.49.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police then received a further report that on September 10, 2024 the defendant had entered the same store and again had not paid for a number of items valued at £13.19.

Lisburn man warned to stay out of trouble after being charged with theft and making off without paying for fuel from the Eurospar in Glenavy. Pic credit: Google

Staff at the store also identified the defendant as being involved in the theft of petrol to the value of £30.

It was reported that he told staff he had forgotten his wallet. The store has sent letters to the defendant requesting payment for the fuel, however these went unanswered. The defendant made no response during a police interview.

Defence told the court the defendant “has shown some awareness of the impact this offending has on the business.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “It was a difficult time in his life. He found himself unemployed but he is back in employment now and working six days a week.”

The Defence did acknowledge that the defendant had issues with drugs but that he had undertaken drug and alcohol counselling and had attempted to reduce his consumption of drugs.

District Judge Rosie Watters told the defendant: “I don’t think your employer would be very happy to know you are taking illegal drugs. You have no idea what it is cut with and you have no idea what you are putting into your body.”

Ms Watters stated that she would defer sentence in the case for six months until January 29, 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She warned the defendant: “I expect you to do something and be proactive about your drug use. There are all sorts of reasons why you shouldn’t use illegal drugs.

"You have to do something about it and stay out of trouble. If there is any more trouble I will send you to prison.”