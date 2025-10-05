Lisburn retired nurse sent her ex abusive text messages which left him distressed and upset, court hears

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 5th Oct 2025, 20:18 BST
A Lisburn woman who sent her ex-partner abusive messages has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Heather Dowie, 59, whose address was given as Kesh Road in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court for sentencing, having previously been found guilty of the charge of the improper use of public electronic communications network.

Most Popular

She was found guilty in her absence after she failed to appear in court for the contest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court heard that on May 17, 2024, the injured party made a report to police that his ex-partner had been messaging him abusive messages on WhatsApp since April 2022.

Lisburn courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker Pressplaceholder image
Lisburn courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker Press

It was also stated that the messaging carried on past the date of the report to the police.

The injured party alleged that messages included comments that his children didn’t love him, that he was “just a sperm donor”, and that he should “go and have another heart failure”.

It was said that the messages left the injured party distressed and upset.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A defence lawyer told the court the defendant, who is a retired nurse, has mobility issues, which is why she did not appear before the court for the contest and failed to attend the probation service meetings to allow for a pre-sentence report to be compiled.

placeholder image
Read More
Councillor raises concerns over failing disability grants leaving vulnerable peo...

He continued: “She appears before the court with no criminal record.

"Her offending has to be viewed through the prism of an acrimonious marriage. That is not an excuse but to put some context.”

District Judge Rosie Watters said that she had concluded that the defendant “hasn’t taken the whole thing seriously”.

Ms Watters imposed a custodial sentence of four months, suspended for two years.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice