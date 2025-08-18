Lisburn woman found guilty of assaulting her neighbour

A Lisburn woman has been given a suspended prison sentence after being found guilty of assaulting her neighbour.

Paula Campbell, aged 57, whose address was given as Beechland Drive, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with common assault.

The facts of the case were not opened in court, however, the defendant had previously pleaded not guilty to the charge, which dated back to an incident on May 18, 2024.

Following a contest, which was previously held in Lisburn Magistrates Court, District Judge Rosie Watters found the defendant guilty.

A defence lawyer told the court the defendant maintains her innocence and that she would be appealing the conviction.

He continued: “This was due to a lack of relationship between neighbours and ongoing difficulties. She vehemently denies the offence. It is towards the lower end of gravity.”

He also told the court the defendant had moved house since the incident.

District Judge Rosie Watters stated that she was not going to send the defendant to prison.

"You clearly deny any wrongdoing, which I did not accept,” Ms Watters told the defendant.

Ms Watters imposed a custodial sentence of three months, which she suspended for a period of two years.

She also imposed a restraining order for two years.

Defence sought leave to appeal the conviction.

The defendant was subsequently released on her own bail of £500 pending the appeal.