Lisburn woman was taken off motor insurance policy after row with ex-partner, court hears

A Lisburn woman has been fined and given penalty points after she drove without insurance.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicole Corr, 35, whose address was given as Fountain Lane, pleaded guilty to the driving charge before the city’s magistrates’ court.

The court heard that on July 12, 2025 at 8.30am, police observed a vehicle on the Hillsborough Road in Lisburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Checks showed that there was no valid insurance policy for the vehicle.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Pacemaker Press

The police stopped the car and spoke with the driver, who confirmed she was the registered owner.

On July 17, 2025 the defendant produced an insurance certificate at Lisburn police station, however, following checks with the insurance company, it was revealed the defendant had been removed from the policy in May 2025.

A defence lawyer told the court “Her and her ex-partner had a row and he had taken her off the insurance policy and she wasn’t aware.”

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £250, an offender’s levy of £15, and six penalty points.