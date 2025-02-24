Lorry driver 'had a mobile phone in front of his face and was clearly in conversation' while travelling on the M1

A lorry driver stopped by police on the M1 at Moira has been fined after he was charged with being unable to properly control his vehicle.

Paul Devlin, 51, whose address was given as Seven Mile Straight in Antrim, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with being unable to properly control his vehicle, and failure to produce his driving licence.

The court heard that on July 19, 2024 at 4pm, police on patrol on the M1 at Moira observed a lorry and noted the driver had a mobile phone in front of his face and was clearly in conversation.

The vehicle was stopped, he was cautioned, and issued with a fixed penalty fine. He was also told to produce his driving licence to the police station.

Following later checks, it was found that the defendant had not produced his driving licence and had failed to pay the fine.

Defence said his licence had been with the DVANI at the time and the defendant had to obtain medical records to submit with his application, which took several months to process.

He continued: “He did produce it in November and was told it was too late.”

On the charge of the driver being unable to properly control his vehicle, District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £75, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.

On the charge of failing to produce his driving licence, Ms Watters imposed a fine of £60.

During sentencing Ms Watters commented: “A car is a weapon and a lorry is even worse if you are not paying attention.”