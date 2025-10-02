Loss of lorry driver's licence for drink-driving will have a major impact on himself and his family, court told

A 45-year-old lorry driver who went to get diesel after drinking the previous night, has lost his licence for 12 months at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonas Butautas from Lisnaclin Court, Dungannon, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.

He was fined a further £200 for having no insurance.

The court heard at approximately 3.30pm on August 30 last, police received a report of a suspected drink driver in the Moy Park area of Dungannon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dungannon Courthouse | NI World

Prosecuting counsel said at a 3.50pm a car matching a description entered Ranfurly filling station and the vehicle was later located by police at Lisnaclin Court.

The lawyer said checks showed the defendant's name was not on the insurance policy and he failed a preliminary breath test.

Butautas was arrested and cautioned and made no reply. Counsel said he later provided an evidential specimen showing an alcohol reading of 53 mcgs per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs.

A defence lawyer explained the defendant had been drinking on Friday night into early Saturday morning and the detection was made in the late afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Counsel said Butautas accepted that he should not have driven a friend’s vehicle to get diesel to go and get school uniforms.

He said the defendant is a lorry driver by profession and the loss of his licence will have a a major impact on himself and his family.

The lawyer pleaded with the court to keep the period of disqualification to the minimum.