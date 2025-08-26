A Co Armagh man who runs a charity Santa’s grotto each year has been fined for breaching a restraining order.

Conor Thompson, aged 37, from Kilwilke Road, Lurgan, appeared in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order against a woman on dates between February 12 and May 27 this year.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

The court heard that on May 27 this year at 7.15pm, police received a report of a domestic incident in which the complainant said her ex-partner had breached a restraining order.

She told police that on February 12 this year she received an email from her ex-partner and a further message via Facebook messenger on May 2, on May 26 and 27. She also said Thompson sent her further emails. On May 27 she received a call from a number she knew to be the defendant’s.

Thompson was arrested when he went to Lurgan police station by agreement and made full admissions.

The defendant’s barrister revealed the nature of the emails and messages sent to his ex were in order to try and get back a football top belonging to his son. Other messages were sent apologising for everything that had taken place in their relationship.

"There was no attempt by the defendant to make physical contact with the victim by attending her address,” she said, adding his client has a limited record confined to driving matters.

"He’s a man who has a consistent work history. He’s a joiner by trade and always worked in the Housing Association sector. He was most recently working for the Housing Executive but a phone call was made to one of his supervisors to let him know that this case is ongoing. He was then let go,” said the barrister, adding the defendant is currently looking for work.

"He does a significant amount of charity work. He has an Access NI check required for that and there may be repercussions with that work due to this conviction.

"He organises a Santa’s grotto every Christmas in his local community and raises money for Macmillan, the hospice and children’s cancer charities. It’s very successful and has a high attendance rate. He is very well thought of.

"His actions in relation to this charge are out of character. He is aware now he is not allowed any contact with his ex. I don’t think he will be before the court again,” she said.

The barrister added that Thompson has three children with whom he shares custody with his ex-wife. He has a good relationship with his ex-wife,” she said.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he would normally consider a pre-sentence report because “any breach of a court order is very serious”.

"You get credit for the early plea and, indeed, admissions made at the very earliest opportunity during interview. You also have a very limited criminal record.

"The messages themselves, whilst a breach of a court order, were not of a sinister nature,” said the district judge adding he would deal with the case via a fine.

He fined Thompson £350 plus the £15 offender levy and gave him 20 weeks to pay.