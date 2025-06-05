A 33-year-old man, accused of a number of charges including disclosing private videos of a woman, is sent for trial to Craigavon Crown Court.

David Ashley White, aged 33, from Glenholme Park, Lurgan, appeared in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday for a preliminary enquiry (PE).

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

He is accused of engaging in domestic abuse of a woman on dates between October 31, 2023 and April 15, 2024.

He is also accused of threatening to disclose a private sexual photo or film of the same woman without her consent between similar dates.

White faced a further two charges of disclosing two separate private sexual images of the woman on April 14 last year.

He is also accused of two counts of voyeurism that he recorded a person on two separate occasions doing a private act on dates between September 30, 2023 and November 1, 2023, for the purposes of sexual gratification.

A Prosecutor submitted, on the basis of papers before the court, there was a prima facie case to answer.

He pointed out that District Judge Michael Ranaghan had an "opportunity to consider the evidence”. He also noted that in one of the complainant’s statements two videos are referred to.

He further pointed to the voyeurism complaints and that the District Judge had an opportunity to “see real evidence” as well “which are videos”.

"I have to concede at this stage that it is not possible for me to establish, from the evidence we have here, that those videos are the videos being referred to but I respectfully say that they may be and that supports the submissions of the prima facie case in respect of the two videos referred to,” he said.

White’s barrister Mr David McKeown said, on that basis, there would be no contrary submissions.

District Judge Ranaghan said: “I have a note on these papers about that concession around what’s within a statement as compared to the served evidence.

"On the basis of the statement itself, I think, in short, I understand why there is no opposition to that. I have read the papers and seen the footage and there is a prima facie case,” he said.

The defendant was returned for trial to Craigavon Crown Court. He was released on continuing bail to appear for arraignment on June 17.