Lurgan man, accused of assaulting police, warned he may go to jail if he doesn't attend Probation, Craigavon court hears

By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 1st Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
A Co Armagh man has pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour and assaulting police.

Rory Wells, aged 25, from Downshire Avenue, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday (July 25).

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

He faced three charges including disorderly behaviour at Downshire Avenue, Lurgan on June 21 this year. He was also accused of assaulting a police officer and causing criminal damage to a cell van on the same date.

Wells’ barrister Mr Conor Lunny said his client pleaded guilty to all three charges. "It is a case which might benefit from a PSR (Pre Sentence Report),” said Mr Lunny.

No details of the case were shared with the court however District Judge Michael Ranaghan granted Legal Aid.

The District Judge said: “You have now pleaded guilty to three very serious offences. You are getting the benefit of a Pre Sentence Report.

"You are warned. You must attend with Probation. If you don’t custody is the only outcome for you.”

The case was adjourned until September 12.

