A Co Armagh man, accused of attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming, is to stand trial at Craigavon Crown Court.

Gregory McCavigan, aged 66, from Sloan Street, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court for a Preliminary Enquiry.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

McCavigan is facing two charges including attempted sexual communication with a child and attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming, both on dates between November 27, 2022 and December 7, 2022.

The defendant was asked if he had received papers in relation to the charges and he replied: “Yes.”

After the charges were put to him a prosecutor said it was her submission that on the basis of the papers before the court there is a prima facie case to answer.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he had reviewed the papers and was satisfied there was a prima facie case.

McCavigan declined to say anything in answer to the charges nor tender any written statements.

A prosecutor applied to have McCavigan sent for arraignment to Craigavon Crown Court on June 24 on continuing bail.

This was agreed by the district judge who told McCavigan he was under two bail conditions.

McCavigan’s barrister, Ms Ciara Ennis, raised the issue that her client had “savings” of £40,000 in relation to legal aid but in fact these weren’t savings but a “one-off” payment after the sale of his parent’s house.

"He’s a man who, for the last six years, has been the primary carer for his mother and father. His father passed away some six years ago and his mother passed away a year ago,” said Ms Ennis, adding that her client is in receipt of benefits and applied for legal aid.

"This is a very serious case,” she said. “It goes above and beyond the attempted communication.

"I would respectfully submit that on the merits of the case and the seriousness of the case that legal aid would be warranted,” said the barrister.

"I do accept there are savings but they are explainable,” she said.

District Judge Ranaghan said: “I had a look at those savings and it does seem they are being dissipated quite quickly,” granting legal aid.