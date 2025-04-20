Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lurgan man (37) has been accused of driving a vehicle dangerously in an attempt to injure another man.

Daniel Anthony Mulvenna, from Drumlin Drive, is facing multiple charges.

He is charged with driving a vehicle dangerously in an attempt to cause injury to a man on the Downshire Avenue area of Lurgan on November 14 last year.

He is further accused of dangerous driving on the same road and also affray on that date.

The matter was adjourned to Craigavon Magistrates Court on May 14.