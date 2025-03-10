A 27-year-old man, accused of fraud, arrived at Craigavon Magistrates Court with his mother to pay restitution.

Alex McGurgan, aged 27, from Ennis Tarry, Lurgan, appeared before the court charged with two counts of fraud by false representation.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

The court heard that the injured party realised at around 9pm on March 13 last year that she no longer had her Barclays debit card and thought she had last used it in the Spar in Portadown.

Her online banking showed three transactions throughout the day that she had not recognised. “The defendant was immediately recognised by bank CCTV,” said the prosecutor.

Barrister Mr Gavyn Cairns said his client had a ‘chaotic lifestyle’ but he is trying to rectify that. With the help of his mother he brought £90 in financial restitution.

"He instructs the card was given to him and he had drink taken,” said Mr Cairns.

The defendant was fined £125 on each charge and ordered to pay £15 offender levy.