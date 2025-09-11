A Co Armagh man, accused of grievous bodily harm and trying to strangle a man using a shoelace, has been sent for trial at the Crown Court.

Owen McDaid, aged 32, from Dill Avenue, Lurgan appeared via video link from Maghaberry Prison at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a Preliminary Enquiry.

A number of charges were put to McDaid including grievous bodily harm of a man on October 23, last year.

He is also accused of assault causing actual bodily harm of another man on the same date and false imprisonment of the first man also on the same date.

He is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon, a knife, with intent to commit an indictable offence, namely grievous bodily harm on October 23, 2024.

He faces two charges of criminal damage to an Audi A4 and a coat on the same date.

McDaid is also charged with intentionally tying a shoe lace around the neck of one of the male complainants with intent to affect his ability to breath or restrict the flow of blood to his brain.

The defendant faces two count of stealing a Samsung phone and a bunch of keys belonging to the two complainants on the same date.

After the charges were put to McDaid, a prosecutor submitted there was a prima facie case to answer with no contrary submissions from the defendant’s barrister Mr David McKeown.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he was satisfied there was a prima facie case.

The defendant was sent for trial to Craigavon Crown Court to appear on October 9 for arraignment.