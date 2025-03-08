Lurgan man accused of stealing bottle of Buckfast and exposing himself to a woman, Craigavon court hears
Dean Robert Currie, aged 44, from Russell Drive, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court facing a number of charges.
He is accused of stealing the Buckfast, valued at £8.49, from the Spar in William Street, Lurgan on November 5 last year. He is further accused of making off without paying £40 for a taxi fare on the same date.
Also on November 5 he is accused of committing ‘an act of a lewd, obscene and disgusting nature by exposing his person’ to a female.
He is also accused of possessing the controlled drug diazpham on the same date.
A prosecutor asked for a four-week adjournment and the case is for review on April 2.
He was released on his own bail of £300 and banned from entering Tesco in Lurgan’s Millennium Way.