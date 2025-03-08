A Lurgan man, who is accused of stealing a bottle of Buckfast and exposing himself to a woman, is also accused of making off without paying for a taxi.

Dean Robert Currie, aged 44, from Russell Drive, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court facing a number of charges.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

He is accused of stealing the Buckfast, valued at £8.49, from the Spar in William Street, Lurgan on November 5 last year. He is further accused of making off without paying £40 for a taxi fare on the same date.

Also on November 5 he is accused of committing ‘an act of a lewd, obscene and disgusting nature by exposing his person’ to a female.

He is also accused of possessing the controlled drug diazpham on the same date.

A prosecutor asked for a four-week adjournment and the case is for review on April 2.

He was released on his own bail of £300 and banned from entering Tesco in Lurgan’s Millennium Way.