A 47-year-old man, whose provisional driving licence had expired, has appeared before a Craigavon court on a number of driving matters.

David Patrick O’Hare, aged 47, from Stevenson Park, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with having no driving licence, no insurance and no Vehicle Test Certificate (VTC).

Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

The court heard that on November 19 last year, police spotted the defendant driving a Ford Focus at Flush Place in Lurgan. Tests showed it had no valid VTC. Further checks showed the defendant only ever had a provisional licence which expired the previous year. The insurance company confirmed O’Hare was not covered as he didn’t have a full licence.

O’Hare’s solicitor Mr Peter Murphy said there was insurance cover on the car but sadly it didn’t cover him. Mr Murphy said his client was travelling to work explaining he works ‘very odd shifts’ at a firm in Scarva.

He hadn’t realised his provisional licence had expired. The solicitor further explained that they were unable to get an MOT test until January and successfully passed.

He has booked a theory test for February and is ‘adamant’ he will get his full licence, the solicitor revealed.

For having no insurance the defendant was given seven penalty points, for no driving licence he received six penalty points – which made a total of seven points.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he would give additional discount regarding the VTC charge given the issues around booking the MOT fining O’Hare £50. For the no insurance and no driving licence he was fined £100 for each charge and ordered to pay the £15 offender levy.