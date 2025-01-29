Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

‘Your insurance was high anyway, now it will be sky high’ a Craigavon judge told a 21-year-old after giving him a driving ban.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jody Johnston, aged 21, from The Hollows, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with being in charge of a vehicle after consuming too much alcohol.

-

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

The court heard police were on patrol in Portadown on December 27 last year at 2.20am when they were flagged down by a member of the public in West Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They made police aware of a man, who had been consuming alcohol, in a Volkswagen Golf in West Street. Police spoke to him and located the car keys in the driver’s side door.

Johnston, who passed his test in January last year, failed a preliminary breath test and was arrested for being in charge of a vehicle while over the limit. He provided a evidential breath test which read 69 micrograms of alcohol to 100 millilitres of breath. The legal alcohol breath limit in Northern Ireland is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

The defendant’s solicitor said his client is a student at the South Eastern Regional College doing a refrigeration course, attending the Lisburn campus one day a week and the other four days working at Cross Refrigeration in Armagh.

"He had been out with friends at a bar in Portadown. He had taken his car there with the intention of getting a taxi home. When he left, taxis were proving hard to come by. Him and his friend went to get food. They were waiting on his friend’s mother to come and lift them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was sitting in his car. He tells me he genuinely didn’t think he was doing anything wrong,” she said.

District Judge Michael Rafferty said: “I have no doubt, given your age, your insurance was high anyway. You will find that it is going to be sky high. Getting back on the road will be difficult.”

He told the defendant that giving him penalty points would “be disproportionate”, adding it would mean he would be a learner driver again.

"I appreciate you thought you weren’t doing anything wrong but you were,” he said. He banned Johnston from driving for six weeks and fined him £185 plus the £15 offender levy.