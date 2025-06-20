A Lurgan man, who was caught on a train with 30 grams of cannabis, was told by a judge he was lucky he didn’t get charged with intent to supply.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean Hanlon, aged 23, from Donard Gardens, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday and pleaded guilty to the single charge of possession of the Class B controlled drug herbal cannabis.

-

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

-

The court heard that on May 16 around 10.40pm police were on the train from Dublin to Belfast and noticed the smell of cannabis coming from a male passenger (the defendant) who was with a female.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When police said they were going to conduct a search, Hanlon volunteered he had cannabis in the backpack on his lap. Around 30 grams of herbal cannabis were found.

He was arrested for possession of a Class B drug and possession with intent to supply. “Following caution, he said 'The weed is hers. It’s her bag,’” a Prosecutor told the court.

The female said the bag was hers but "the weed is not for me but for someone else”. The female was arrested.

The charge of possession with intent to supply against Hanlon was dropped to lack of evidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said Hanlon "was lucky” as his comments could have led to possession with intent to supply.

"I am a bit concerned as it is 30 grams which is roughly between 150 and 200 joints. He says it’s not for him, it’s for somebody else. I disagree with the charge but it is too late for me to do anything about that,” he said, sentencing Hanlon to two months in jail suspended for 12 months.