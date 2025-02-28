Lurgan man, defending himself on an assault charge, tells Craigavon court he will be calling witnesses
Caolan Murray, aged 33, from Willowfield Crescent, Craigavon, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with common assault on a man on January 16 this year.
At a previous court Murray pleaded not guilty to the charge and asked that the matter be heard as soon as possible.
A prosecutor suggested April 4 this year and, while the judge was speaking, Murray, who is defending himself, said it was fine with him.
Murray said he would be calling witnesses. District Judge Michael Ranaghan told Murray to supply the names and dates of birth of any witnesses to the prosecution.
The case was put in for review on March 26.
District Judge Ranaghan urged Murray to look out for ‘bad character’ documents in the post in which the prosecution “would say there are matters in your past which are relevant to the issue before the court”.