A 15-year-old Lurgan girl is hailed ‘an inspiration’ after celebrating a major milestone as she finishes her months’ long chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

Summer O’Brien, who is in Year 11 at St Ronan’s College, found out in October that she has Stage 2 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Soon after she started Chemotherapy at the Children’s Cancer Unit in the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast and just this week rang the bell at the same unit after completing her treatment.

Summer O'Brien from Lurgan, Co Armagh with some of her family and staff at the Children's Cancer Unit in Belfast.

Despite being very ill Summer spearheaded a fundraising campaign for the wonderful Children’s Cancer Unit, raising hundreds of pounds for them.

Summer, who lives at home with her mum and six siblings, even did a Brave the Shave event to raise funds for the Unit.

She is starting home schooling next week and is hoping to get back to St Ronan’s in September.

Her mum Racheal said: “My girl rung the bell this week to symbolise the end of her chemotherapy This is a major milestone in Summer’s journey. We just want you to know that every last one of your entire family are so proud of you and all that you have been through and done.

"The road was tough but you've shown that toughness runs in your veins You are an inspiration to those who know you and even the ones who don't.

"We want to thank everyone for everything they have done from kind messages, gifts, having Summer in their prayers, donating to Summer’s charity and her fundraiser

"You've all been so kind and we're so grateful. Keep your head up my girl and never forget how strong and resilient you are. We love you.”