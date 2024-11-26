Mum of a 15-year-old Lurgan student has praised her ‘strong and selfless’ daughter who is taking part in a ‘Brave the Shave’ weeks after she was diagnosed with cancer.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Summer O’Brien, who is in Year 11 at St Ronan’s College in Lurgan, found out just six weeks ago she has Stage 2 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

-

-

She started Chemotherapy at the Children’s Cancer Unit in the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast just last week and, despite the intense treatment, is determined to raise funds for the Unit to help others suffering from cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summer, who lives at home with her mum and six siblings, has decided to organise a fundraising event and will take part in a ‘Brave the Shave’ cutting off her beautiful blonde hair in aid of the Children’s Cancer Unit.

Her mum Rachael said their ‘whole world fell apart’ six weeks ago when they were told that Summer had cancer. “As you can imagine this is any family’s worst nightmare and we honestly didn’t know how we were going to break this news to her. But this girl is the strongest little girl we have ever met. She has battled so much over these last few weeks and not once has she complained.

Lurgan schoolgirl Summer O'Brien, a pupil at St Ronan's College, has been diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Summer and her family have launched a fundraising drive for the Children's Cancer Unit at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast. Summer is also going to take part in Brave the Shave to raise funds for the unit.

"After several hospital appointments running about to four different hospitals, a biopsy, PET scans and bloods being taken, it was confirmed that Summer has been diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma,” said Summer’s mum.

"As much as this has came with a massive shock to all of us, we just can’t thank the Haematology and Oncology ward in the Royal Victoria Hospital enough for everything they have done for us. They have been on the ball from the very start and, just last week, Summer started her chemo treatment in the Children’s Cancer Unit in Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Summer’s consultant Dr McCarthy, the amazing Shauna and all the staff there have been absolutely fantastic. It’s amazing what they do and the constant support they have shown us as a family so far during this awful, hard time,” said Racheal.

She revealed: “Summer is just your typical teenager, full of energy, sass and attitude. She is in Year 11 and loves school. She is a very smart girl with a bright future ahead of her.

“Summer is very good at taking care of her siblings and wants to pursue a career out of this when she’s older as she loves helping people,” said her mum.

"Like any teenager in today’s society she’s very into her beauty which includes always having her hair, eyelashes, brows and nails done. Just like any typical teenager she was full of energy, high spirits and just loved life!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family has appealed to anyone who can to donate to the fundraiser. Rachael said: “I understand times are hard with Christmas just around the corner so if you could kindly donate anything at all even so much as £1 it would be greatly appreciated.”

The family has set up a special page ‘Summer’s Dreams’ which has details of the fundraiser and if any local businesses are able to donate little gifts or vouchers towards the charity night, Summer and her family would be very grateful. These prizes will be raffled off on the night and any money made will also be donated to the fundraiser.