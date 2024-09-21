Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Lurgan man, who was found by police in the roof space of a house in Banbridge, has been given a jail term for assaulting police.

Michael Evans, aged 31, from Drumnamoe Gardens, appeared via video link from Magilligan Prison before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday.

-

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case was heard at Craigavon Magistrates Court

-

He pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting police and one count of attempted criminal damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that on April 11 this year police attended at Brookfield Meadows, Banbridge to carry out a check on Evans.

“On attending a male and female were visible through the front door and when they saw police the male ran upstairs,” said the Prosecutor.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

Police spoke with two females who claimed Evans had left the property through the upstairs bathroom window but a search found the defendant in the roof space. The Prosecutor explained that Evans was eventually coaxed down and was arrested due to the revocation of his Article 17 licence.

"While being escorted downstairs Mr Evans hooked his leg around a constable and when being escorted to the vehicle he lunged towards another constable and kicked out at a police car. No damage was caused,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans’ barrister Mr David McKeown explained that his licence had been revoked and his release date is October 28 this year.

“For his actions he will have spent six months back in custody. That won’t credit towards him for any sentence. He’s a young man who has had his difficulties with drink and drugs,” said the barrister.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan sentenced Evans to six months jail for each count to run concurrently, with an Offender Levy of £25.