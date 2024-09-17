Firefighters welcome All Ireland GAA finalist Niall Grimley with McElvanna family at support group for road collision victims
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Niall lost his brother Patrick and sister-in-law Ciera Grimley in a crash last November near Markethill, Co Armagh which also claimed the life of Craigavon nurse Ciara McElvanna. Ciara’s husband Kevin, a doctor at Craigavon Hospital, was also in the vehicle which took the life of his wife and two friends.
-
-
This week On-Call Firefighters welcomed Niall, with the Sam Maguire Cup he and his Armagh teammates won as All Ireland GAA football champions, to Armagh Fire Station.
In July Niall dedicated his team's All-Ireland final victory to his late brother Patrick after the Orchard County claimed the title for the second time.
Niall is a member of The Road Ahead Support Group that is set up to support those who have been affected in any way by road traffic collisions in Northern Ireland.
“Our On-Call Firefighters presented Niall with a personal donation to the support group,” said a spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service.
On-Call Watch Commander Kevin McAuley said: “It has been a very special evening for us as a group. It’s really important that we continue to support and educate people on the importance of road safety.
"Tragically people in this room have lost family members in road traffic collisions and this was one of our ways that we would like to show support to the families and local community.”
NIFRS would like to thank the Grimley and McElvanna families for attending the event.