Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On-call firefighters welcomed All Ireland winning footballer Niall Grimley and the Sam Maguire Cup to a special meeting of a support group for those affected by road collisions.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Niall lost his brother Patrick and sister-in-law Ciera Grimley in a crash last November near Markethill, Co Armagh which also claimed the life of Craigavon nurse Ciara McElvanna. Ciara’s husband Kevin, a doctor at Craigavon Hospital, was also in the vehicle which took the life of his wife and two friends.

-

On-Call Firefighters from Armagh were delighted to welcome Armagh All-Ireland winning footballer Niall Grimley to Armagh Fire Station yesterday evening. The Sam Maguire also made a special guest appearance. Niall is a member of The Road Ahead Support Group that is set up to support those who have been affected in any way by road traffic collisions in Northern Ireland. Our On-Call Firefighters presented Niall with a personal donation to the support group. NIFRS would like to thank the Grimley and McElvanna families for attending the event.

-

This week On-Call Firefighters welcomed Niall, with the Sam Maguire Cup he and his Armagh teammates won as All Ireland GAA football champions, to Armagh Fire Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In July Niall dedicated his team's All-Ireland final victory to his late brother Patrick after the Orchard County claimed the title for the second time.

Niall is a member of The Road Ahead Support Group that is set up to support those who have been affected in any way by road traffic collisions in Northern Ireland.

On-Call Firefighters from Armagh were delighted to welcome Armagh All-Ireland winning footballer Niall Grimley to Armagh Fire Station yesterday evening. The Sam Maguire also made a special guest appearance. Niall is a member of The Road Ahead Support Group that is set up to support those who have been affected in any way by road traffic collisions in Northern Ireland. Our On-Call Firefighters presented Niall with a personal donation to the support group. NIFRS would like to thank the Grimley and McElvanna families for attending the event.

“Our On-Call Firefighters presented Niall with a personal donation to the support group,” said a spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service.

On-Call Watch Commander Kevin McAuley said: “It has been a very special evening for us as a group. It’s really important that we continue to support and educate people on the importance of road safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tragically people in this room have lost family members in road traffic collisions and this was one of our ways that we would like to show support to the families and local community.”

NIFRS would like to thank the Grimley and McElvanna families for attending the event.