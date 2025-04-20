Lurgan man is accused of recording a woman doing a private act and disclosing a sexual photo of her

By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 20th Apr 2025, 20:18 BST
A Co Armagh man, accused of disclosing a private sexual photo of a woman and recording the same woman doing a private act, has his case adjourned until next month

David Ashley White, (33) of Glenholme Park, Lurgan, is accused of disclosing a private sexual photo of a woman on April 14 last year without her consent.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.
He is also charged that he engaged in domestic abuse on dates between September 1, 2023 and April 30, 2024.

White is further accused of recording another person doing a private act with the intention that he or a third person obtain sexual gratification between September 1, 2023 and October 31, 2023.

A prosecutor said the case was listed before the court for a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) but there was no intent to go through with that last Friday.

The case was adjourned until May 14 to set a date for a PE.

