A man has pleaded guilty to the persistent improper use of telecommunications for the purposes of causing annoyance.

Owen McEvoy, aged 61, from Victoria Street, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to the charge said to have happened on dates between and including December 22 and 25 last year. No details of the case were shared in court.

His solicitor asked for a pre-sentence report as his client had served a custodial sentence for a similar offence.

The case was adjourned until February 26.