A Lurgan father of four, who caused a disturbance by shouting “foul and abusive language” outside Lurgan Police Station, has been given a £500 fine.

Emmett O’Neill, aged 39, from Markville, Bleary, Co Armagh, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday to face two separate charges of disorderly behaviour in June and July this year.

Lurgan Police Station, Church Place, Lurgan, Co Armagh. Photo courtesy of Google

The court heard that on June 21 this year, at 1.00am, the defendant attended Lurgan Police Station. "He was shouting foul and abusive language at the front of the station on the main street,” said the Prosecutor.

When police spoke with the defendant he initially refused to give details. “He was given numerous opportunities to calm down and return home but he continued to shout and swear.

"Police tried to leave to see if that would de-escalate the matter however the defendant shouted ‘f**king GI Joe-looking b**tard’ in a public place with members of the public looking on,” said the Prosecutor.

On the second charge of disorderly behaviour the court heard police received reports from residents at Riverglade Manor, Lurgan, on July 5 this year at around 1.15am. Residents said O’Neill was outside their address shouting “various obscenities”.

"At one point he had walked up to the Ring doorbell and shouted in at a camera while presenting both middle fingers,” said the Prosecutor, adding that reporting parties said O’Neill appeared “very intoxicated and began to engage in arguments with other people in the area”.

When police found O’Neill on the Old Portadown Road, Lurgan, “he was still in an irate state after being warned about his behaviour and, at points, had become emotional which appeared to be due to his level of intoxication”, said the Prosecutor.

Mr Kevin McCamley, representing O’Neill, said his client, who is a father of four, had been in gainful employment up until the beginning of this year.

Mr McCamley said the good news is that O’Neill is back working and wants “to put that bad period in his life behind him”.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said police in this jurisdiction are “sadly well used to this type of behaviour”.

He said O’Neill comes before the court with a clear record and fined him £250 on each of the disorderly behaviour charges plus the £15 Offender Levy.