A fly-thru drone video of the new £56m St Ronan’s College in Lurgan, Co Armagh showcases just how far building work has progressed.

With countdown beginning for the opening of the new school next year, work is steadily progressing with a projection date of opening in Spring next year.

-

Snapshot from drone footage as work ploughs on to build the new £56m St Ronan's College in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

-

The drone footage shows the sheer scale and pace of the building work with the first sod only cut just over a year ago in April 2023.

St Ronan’s College opened in September 2015 following the amalgamation of three post-primary schools in the Lurgan area, St Mary’s High School, St Paul’s Junior High School and St Michael’s Grammar School.

The college has operated on a split since it was established and this new build will accommodate up to 1,750 pupils and bring the school together on one single campus on the site of the former St Michael’s Grammar School.

The new school will include a floodlit 4G pitch, a full size GAA and soccer pitch, a sensory room, learning walls, and an immersion room.

It will also have a fitness suite, a Strength and Conditioning Suite, state of the art canteen facilities, an international Netball sized Sports Hall, a Community hub, an Assembly Hall for performing Arts and a greenhouse

It is envisaged the College will be open from 6am to 9pm to cater for the needs of all in the community.

It is regarded as one of the largest post primary capital projects ever undertaken in NI, and despite many challenges along the way including delays, it is now full steam ahead for the long awaited new school building.