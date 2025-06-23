A Co Armagh man, who stole Buckfast and went on a ‘rampage of gratuitous violence’, has been given a four-month jail term.

Jamie Lee Harvey, aged 24, from Drumbeg, Craigavon, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

He faced a number of charges including common assault, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, three counts of assaulting police, theft, four counts of criminal damage and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. One of the criminal damage charges was withdrawn.

The court heard that Harvey’s ‘rampage’ started on December 10 last year at around 2.20pm when he stole two bottles of Buckfast from The Stables Bar in Lurgan.

Harvey is also said to have smashed one of the pub’s windows with a pole and also broke several plant pots outside. He was further accused of smashing a concrete slab through the windscreen of an Audi in nearby Taghnevan.

Police found Harvey nearby and when arrested, he lashed out at police, assaulting four officers by spitting and kicking at them. One suffered a bite ‘breaking skin’ and a knee injury. “It resulted in him having to take some time off work,” said the prosecutor.

Harvey’s barrister, Mr Damien Halleron, instructed by KRW Law, told Deputy District Judge Gerard Trainor that Harvey is in custody solely on these matters having been refused bail initially though he didn’t apply for High Court bail.

The barrister said his client was “labouring under an addiction to alcohol” but he has taken “proactive steps” in custody.

He said Harvey has “admitted his culpability” and just wants to get out of prison and get himself a job and get access to community addiction services. “Because that is the underlying problem with his criminal record,” said Mr Halleron.

"I accept he has an extensive criminal record but ultimately, he will have to come to terms with his addiction issues.”

“This was a rampage of gratuitous violence, both to property and to persons,” said the deputy district judge.

For all the charges, Harvey was given three months in custody apart from one count of criminal damage and the assault on one police officer for which he received four months in jail – all to run concurrently. He was also ordered to pay the £25 offender levy.