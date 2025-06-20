A Lurgan-based entrepreneur is expanding her business to bring a luxury spa experience to even more people.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire Geddis, founder of Wild Shore, has developed a unique organic spa collection designed to help people experience the healing power of nature, whether at home or while staying in a hotel that doesn’t have a spa.

The artisan producer has invested in a recent expansion to help fulfil her mission to bring her products directly into boutique hotel rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With her products already having been shipped as far afield as China, Australia, and the United States, Claire is now targeting hotels and high-end B&Bs across Ireland and beyond, after receiving assistance from the government-backed enterprise support service, Go Succeed.

Co Armagh-based entrepreneur Claire Geddis, founder of Wild Shore is on a mission to bring the luxury spa experience directly into boutique hotel rooms as the artisan producer invests in a major expansion after receiving assistance from Go Succeed, the free enterprise support service, delivered by Northern Ireland’s 11 councils. Picture: released by Go Succeed.

A former biologist and beauty therapist with 15 years’ experience, Claire combines her scientific background and hands-on knowledge of skincare to handcraft a collection that includes artisan soap, soaking salts, hand and body cream, and a soy candle – all infused with a bespoke blend of five essential oils: lavender, geranium, rosemary, cypress and thyme.

"Every element is organic and made by hand using certified ingredients sourced from across the world,” said Claire. “At the heart of Wild Shore is a desire to let nature do what it does best. I’ve seen a rise in skin sensitivity, psoriasis and eczema, and I wanted to create something healing and luxurious, without the chemicals.”

Now scaling up her business, Claire is focusing her efforts on the boutique hotel market, offering a bespoke in-room guest experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m working with boutique hotels to create a special welcome: a small gift box with a mini soap, soak and cream, and a booklet that shares the story behind the products. It instantly elevates the experience, giving guests that spa feeling from the moment they walk in the door – even if the hotel doesn’t have its own spa,” she said.

Since launching, Claire has showcased her products at events across the UK and Ireland including the Gifted Fair in Dublin’s RDS, the Holiday World Show, Dublin and will attend the European Horse Championships at Blenheim Palace later this year.

To take the next step, Claire turned to Go Succeed – Northern Ireland’s free business support service delivered through all 11 councils – for mentoring and practical support.

"I initially approached Go Succeed to explore financial advice, but the real value was in the mentoring,” she said. “They helped me refocus my business plan and dig deep into the numbers – what was really needed to scale for export. I wouldn’t be where I am now without that support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Go Succeed offers free mentoring, peer networks, business planning support and access to funding opportunities, all designed to help entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Alderman Stephen Moutray said: “Claire’s journey is a fantastic example of the innovation and ambition we see in our local business community. Go Succeed is proud to support entrepreneurs like Claire who are taking bold steps to grow their business and represent Northern Ireland on the global stage.”

Funded by the UK Government, Go Succeed is delivered via each of Northern Ireland’s 11 local councils and provides entrepreneurs with access to mentoring, events, grant funding, planning tools and business networks. Visit www.go-succeed.com to learn more.