Ambitious redevelopment proposals for Lurgan College receive planning approval

Planning approval has been granted for the erection of a sports hall and fitness suite with associated ancillary accommodation at Lurgan College.

Also approved is the demolition of an existing teaching block and removal of five modular classrooms.

There are also plans for the construction of an extension to a teaching block and associated site works, to include the resurfacing of existing tennis courts and other works.

As Lurgan College is a listed building, planning consent had to be sought separately, as part of a second application.

A CGI rendition of what the new sports hall will look like at Lurgan College. Credit: ABC planning portal

Principal planning officer, Sinead McAvoy told ABC Planning & Regulatory Services committee members: “The school is a grade B1 listed building, and the new extension [as well as] the new-build element lie within the curtilage of the listed building. As such, all these require listed building consent.

“The proposed development is not considered to conflict with any of the policies within the local development plan, however officers are of the opinion that because the application site is not zoned for educational purposes, the proposed development is not fully compliant with the plan.

“Officers have fully considered [the relevant policy], concluding that this proposal will result in substantial benefits to the community that decisively outweigh the loss of open space.

“The design, layout and landscape treatment have all been fully considered by officers, and we are content that these finishes will complement the existing school building, and this is also being corroborated by Historic Environment Division (HEC) in relation to listed buildings.”

The new teaching block at Lurgan College will be in keeping with the listed school building. Credit: ABC planning portal

Councillors heard the first phase is to construct the new sports hall, the second will be the demolition of the changing block and one mobile and the third phase will be the construction of the new teaching block and tennis courts refurbishment. The fourth will be decanted into the teaching blocks, and then finally remove all remaining mobiles.

The sports hall element of it is a stand-alone building adjacent to the existing pitches.

Councillor Kyle Moutray asked if there any extension to the number of parking spaces for staff and pupils.

Ms McAvoy replied: “There’s no increase in car parking, however the existing hard surface area is going to be realigned out in car parking, adding an existing

LBG tank in the car-parking area is going to be removed which “will indirectly make for more car parking”.

Cllr Moutray said he knew only too well how badly needed the proposed redevelopment scheme was at Lurgan College, adding there has been a huge reliance on modular buildings.

“I know they’ll welcome the modernised sports hall as well.

“It’s very ambitious and it follows on a lot of the redevelopment for schools locally, and you only have to look at some of the schools that have been redeveloped here, they’re unrecognisable in comparison to where they were maybe five or 10 years ago.

“I’m very satisfied with the report, and I would be more than content to approve this one.”

The recommendation to approve planning approval for the redevelopment scheme was formally proposed by Cllr Moutray and seconded by Councillor Julie Flaherty.

As there was a separate recommendation to approve planning consent – this being required when a building is listed – Cllr Moutray proposed approval of the recommendation and Cllr Flaherty seconded it.