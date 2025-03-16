A Co Armagh man, who lifted a child’s pink trampoline and threw it at a woman’s window, has narrowly escaped a jail sentence.

Nathan Power, aged 27, from Springwell Gardens, Lurgan appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with attempted criminal damage.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: National World

Power’s solicitor Mr Peter Murphy explained that this charge pre-dates a time the defendant spent in prison, having happened on July 22 last year. Power was imprisoned on July 24 and in October he was sentenced to five months in jail after his conviction of criminal damage to a cell van.

"There was no pre-sentence report at that stage and it was dealt with because he had spent so much time in custody,” said Mr Murphy.

The court heard that on July 24 last year, police received a report from the injured party who told them on July 22 last year at around 9.30pm, the defendant came to the injured party’s house and grabbed a child’s pink trampoline from her garden and threw it at the window.

Power left the area and then rang the woman twice via Snapchat. “The injured party was left shaken and distressed. Footage of the incident shows the defendant coming into the injured party’s front garden. He lifted a small pink trampoline and threw it at the window,” a prosecutor told the court.

Power told police he was at the address and claimed he lifted the trampoline off the ground but denied throwing it at the window or making the calls. He claimed he went to speak to the injured party’s brother but he wasn’t there.

Mr Murphy said his client was “going through a difficult time with his girlfriend and seeing his child”. He said at that time Power was also abusing alcohol.

"He tells me he has now sorted out his relationship with his parents and living at home again,” said Mr Murphy. “He regrets what he did. He’s sorry. He stepped out of line.”

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he would leave “something hanging over his head”.

He sentenced Power to three months in prison suspended for 12 months.

“You know what it’s like to be inside. I presume you didn’t like it. You know what happens if you breach that suspended sentence,” said the district judge.