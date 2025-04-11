Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Co Armagh man, who took his girlfriend’s car without asking and ended up in an accident, has been banned from driving.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Lavery, aged 32, from North Circular Road, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with careless driving, no driving licence, no insurance and aggravated vehicle taking causing damage.

-

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

-

Lavery’s barrister Ms Ciara Ennis said her client pleaded guilty to all matters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that police attended a two-vehicle road crash on the Tullygally East Road, Craigavon, on February 3 this year involving a blue Vauxhall and a white VW Golf.

When police arrived the defendant approached them and told them he had taken his partner’s car and he didn’t have a driving licence. He told police he was taking a right into Drumbeg. “‘It was a misjudgement on my part. I was turning in and the next thing a car came out,’” said the Prosecutor, adding the defendant “misjudged” the junction.

Ms Ennis said her client never had a driving licence. He previous had a provisional licence as he had been learning to drive but no longer has it.

"It was a one-off incident. He took his girlfriend’s keys. He took her car without her consent,” said Ms Ennis, adding that he hasn’t done it since and is still with the girlfriend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s very annoyed about the situation and very annoyed he’s before the court,” she said, adding Lavery has no previous convictions.

For aggravated taking and driving away, he was banned from driving for 12 months, ordered to pay a £150 fine plus the £15 Offender levy. For the other three offences he was fined £100 on each.