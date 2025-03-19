A 21-year-old addict, whose partner is expecting their first child, is told he will go to prison if he doesn’t stop offending.

Andrew Robb, aged 21, from Russell Drive, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with two counts of criminal damage, two counts of assaulting police and one charge of disorderly behaviour.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: National World

The court heard that on April 13 last year, police received reports from members of the public about a drunk man going around properties in the Cluandara area of Derrymacash and ‘causing a general nuisance’.

Police soon located the defendant. It was claimed Robb had damaged the roof of his mother’s Mercedes CLA.

"The defendant’s behaviour was erratic. He was shouting and screaming despite being warned to stop by police on numerous occasions,” said a prosecutor.

After he was arrested and put in a police vehicle, he attempted to open the back door and broke the inside handle.

“He proceeded to assault himself and when police intervened he assaulted police, punching one constable on the chest. When he got out of the vehicle he kicked another constable,” said the prosecutor.

Robb’s solicitor Mr Philip Reid said his client had been out in Belfast that night and had mixed alcohol with pregabalin. “He has no recollection of the incident at all,” said the barrister.

Mr Reid said the damage to the ‘civilian’ vehicle was ‘not targeted’. He said his client could possibly put forward the £350 insurance excess on his mother’s car. "The stark reality is however, he is a man of limited means,” he added.

"He’s had a very troubled upbringing and background,” said the solicitor. “He has struggled and addiction has been part of that struggle. He is unemployed but he now has his own accommodation which is positive. He tells me he is now abstinent from alcohol and all illicit substances. He is now in a relationship and they are expecting their first child.”

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “You are only 21 and you are an addict.” He decided to defer sentencing for six months in order to test power that Robb can comply with certain conditions including no offending, a further update from his GP and the payment of compensation.

The case was adjourned to September 12.