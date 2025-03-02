Lurgan man who sexually assaulted the same woman twice must wait until next week to hear his sentence

A Lurgan man, convicted of sexually assaulting a woman, must wait until next week for sentencing.

Ryan Thompson, aged 26, from Wolf Island Terrace, was before Craigavon Magistrates Court for sentencing.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.
No details of the offence were shared to the court in relation to the two charges of assaulting the same woman on January 4 last year.

The court was told the matter was listed for sentencing and there was a pre-sentence report before the court however Thompson’s lawyer said ‘an issue has arisen’ in relation to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).

A prosecutor said he has spoken to the directing officer and the SOPO hadn’t been included. He said that ‘given the nature of the offending’ there will be an application for a SOPO which will be before the court before sentencing and he asked that the matter be adjourned to facilitate that.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said it was “an entirely reasonable request” and adjourned sentencing until March 12.

