Lurgan woman (32) who hit another woman, must wait until next month for sentencing, Craigavon court hears

By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 14th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
A 32-year-old Co Armagh woman, who hit another woman and was disorderly on a Lurgan street, must return to court next month for sentencing.

Laura Rock, aged 32, from Shankill Street, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday and pleaded guilty to two charges.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.placeholder image
Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

They were assault occasioning actual bodily harm on a woman between July 27 and July 30 last year and disorderly behaviour at William Street, Lurgan, between the same dates.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “You pleaded guilty to two offences, one of which is very significant and in the normal course of events anyone convicted of that goes to prison.

"You are going to get a chance, given the intervention of your solicitor and barrister, with a pre-sentence report,” said the District Judge, pointing out the defendant had a similar conviction in 2012 and warning her that if she doesn’t work with Probation it would be “very difficult for her to avoid custody”.

The case was adjourned until April 25.

