Lurgan woman to face trial at Craigavon Crown Court on charges of causing grievous bodily harm to a man

By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 9th Mar 2025, 16:43 BST

A 60-year-old Co Armagh woman is to stand trial on charges of causing grievous bodily harm to a man and possession of a weapon, namely a pint glass, a court has heard.

Joanne McCusker, from Shankill Street, Lurgan appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with grievous bodily harm with intent on a man and assault on police on June 8 last year.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: National WorldCraigavon courthouse. Picture: National World
She is further charged with grievous bodily harm with intent on the same man on June 28, possession of a weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence -namely a pint glass – and also faces a charge of criminal damage of a heat controller belonging to the same alleged injured party.

Standing in the dock, McCusker said she was aware of the charges against her.

No details of the case were heard in court, however a prosecutor said that the papers showed there is a prima facie case for the defendant to answer. This was also conceded to by her barrister Mr Conor Lunny.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he had read the papers and is satisfied there is a prima facie case to answer.

When asked if she wanted to say anything in relation to the charges or submit anything in writing the defendant said ‘No’.

McCusker was returned for trial to Craigavon Crown Court with her arraignment on April 8 this year.

Following a request for legal aid, the district judge certified for counsel in the matter and the defendant was released on continuing bail.

