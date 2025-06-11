Maghera kitchen designer spotted using his phone to change music in his car, loses licence for six months
Forty-three-year-old Martin Cassidy from Gortinure Road in Maghera was also fined £250 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for using the mobile whilst driving on January 28 this year.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan was told by prosecuting counsel that police on patrol at Maghera Road, Tobermore, “clearly” observed Cassidy moving his finger over the screen of the device while driving.
A defence lawyer said the defendant had been using the device to change music in his car.
She explained that he was a kitchen designer and worked in Dungannon and his licence was essential.
Counsel said Cassidy lived in a rural area and it would be difficult for him to avail of public transport.
Asking the court to impose a short disqualification, she said he also has young children which depended on him for lifts to various activities.