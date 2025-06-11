Maghera kitchen designer spotted using his phone to change music in his car, loses licence for six months

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 11th Jun 2025, 13:25 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 13:29 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A kitchen designer spotted by police using a mobile phone while driving, was given a six-month disqualification at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Forty-three-year-old Martin Cassidy from Gortinure Road in Maghera was also fined £250 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for using the mobile whilst driving on January 28 this year.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan was told by prosecuting counsel that police on patrol at Maghera Road, Tobermore, “clearly” observed Cassidy moving his finger over the screen of the device while driving.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A defence lawyer said the defendant had been using the device to change music in his car.

Maghera Road, Tobermore | GoogleMaghera Road, Tobermore | Google
Maghera Road, Tobermore | Google

She explained that he was a kitchen designer and worked in Dungannon and his licence was essential.

Read More
Incoming DUP Chair of Mid Ulster Council 'honoured and thrilled' to be selected ...

Counsel said Cassidy lived in a rural area and it would be difficult for him to avail of public transport.

Asking the court to impose a short disqualification, she said he also has young children which depended on him for lifts to various activities.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice