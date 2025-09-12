Maghera 'R' driver caught speeding when overtaking slow moving lorries on Glenshane Road fined £250
Eighteen-year-old Felix Glover from Tirkane Road, Maghera, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and handed five penalty points for being an ‘R’ driver exceeding the 45 mph restriction.
Prosecuting counsel said on June 13 last, at approximately 5.20pm, the defendant’s car was detected travelling at 77 mph, 32 mph in excess of his speed limit.
The court heard the defendant had pleaded guilty to the offence by post.
District Judge Conor Heaney said in the letter the defendant points out that this is his first offence and he is incredibly ashamed about it.
He was ascending a hill behind slow moving lorries when he decided to increase his speed and overtake them, the judge said.
Mr Heaney said the defendant realises now that this was the wrong decision and he should have remained in the slow lane.