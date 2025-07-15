Maghera teenage motorist found in car at layby ends up in court on drink-driving charge

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 15th Jul 2025, 08:50 BST
A teenage motorist was disqualified from driving for a year when he appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on a drink-driving charge.

Cathan Molloy, aged 19, from Coolnasillagh Road, Maghera, was also fined £150 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.

The court was told police on mobile patrol in the Upperlands area on June 7 came across a parked car with its lights on in a layby at Macknagh Road.

Prosecuting counsel said on speaking to Molloy they noticed a smell of alcohol and he failed a preliminary breath test.

She said he was conveyed to custody where he provided a specimen of 49 mcgs per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs.

A defence lawyer said Molloy had no criminal convictions and has never been in court.

He explained that he had made a full admission to police.

The lawyer asked the court to impose a minimum disqualification.

