Maghera woman pleads guilty to stealing groceries from supermarket

A Maghera woman has pleaded guilty to stealing groceries worth more than £76 from a supermarket in the town.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zara Lee Cunning, aged 25, from Mullagh Park, is charged with stealing grocery items to the value of £76.42 from Crawfords on June 23.

A prosecuting lawyer told Magherafelt Magistrates Court that the defendant has a relevant record and was in breach of a suspended sentence.

District Judge Conor Heaney ordered a short pre-sentence report and adjourned the case until October 1.