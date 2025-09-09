Maghera woman pleads guilty to stealing groceries from supermarket
A Maghera woman has pleaded guilty to stealing groceries worth more than £76 from a supermarket in the town.
Zara Lee Cunning, aged 25, from Mullagh Park, is charged with stealing grocery items to the value of £76.42 from Crawfords on June 23.
A prosecuting lawyer told Magherafelt Magistrates Court that the defendant has a relevant record and was in breach of a suspended sentence.
District Judge Conor Heaney ordered a short pre-sentence report and adjourned the case until October 1.