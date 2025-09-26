Magherafelt care home managing director caught driving at 90mph escapes disqualification

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 26th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
A managing director of care homes for the elderly caught driving at 90mph escaped a driving ban when he appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Jarlath Patrick Conway, aged 48, from Hospital Road, Magherafelt, was fined £250 with a £15 offender's levy and handed five penalty points.

The court heard that Conway's vehicle was detected by a speed camera travelling at 90mph in a 60mph zone on June 26 this year.

A defence lawyer said the defendant has responsibility for care homes for the elderly and travelled between 12 sites in Northern Ireland on any given day.

He said he is a father of six children, one with complex medical needs, and his licence is essential.

District Judge Francis Rafferty noted it was a high speed and the defendant could afford to hire someone to drive him around.

He remarked Conway has an appalling driving record and "someone with all these responsibilities" should know not to drive at this speed.

