Magherafelt man kicked, punched and dragged former partner by hair, court told

A man kicked, punched and dragged a former partner by her hair after a nightout in Magherafelt, the local Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday.

Forty-two-year-old Damien McStravick, from Market Street in Magherafelt, was convicted of charges of assaulting a female, causing her actual bodily harm, on June 23 2023, and harassment between June 29 and July 5 2023.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan adjourned the case until November 6 for a pre-sentence report.

The judge said McStravick and the complainant had been out in a local public house for the night when the defendant became "twisted" and was "trying to start a fight".

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google

She said he accused the complainant of saying "all men are rapists" and he told her to "get the f**k out".

The judge said McStravick had then punched the injured party in the face, kicked her on the side and dragged her by the hair while she was on the floor.

She said the pictures provided showed the bruising she had suffered to her body. The judge said she was satisfied the complainant had been assaulted.

Turning to the harassment charge, Judge Mullan said between June 29 and July 5, the complainant had received text messages and three calls from McStravick telling her he missed her.

The judge said the contact had left the injured party scared to go into the town. The injured party was put on medication and was taking anxiety tablets and had been unable to go to work.

She added that McStravick had a previous conviction and ordered a pre-sentence report.